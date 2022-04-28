Dr. Michele Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michele Johnson, MD
Dr. Michele Johnson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Minimally Invasive Spine and Complex Spine Fellowship -- Emory
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
-
1
Atlanta Brain and Spine Care2001 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 575, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 350-0106
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
- Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
Dr. was terrific. she listened to me and answered all my questions. even asked if i had any more! she thoroughly explained my condition, referring to ct scan and mri on screen. explained what would happen, etc. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Michele Johnson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1295861342
Education & Certifications
- Minimally Invasive Spine and Complex Spine Fellowship -- Emory
- Emory University School of Medicine
- University of Oregon/Health Sciences University, Portland
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Johnson speaks Spanish.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.