Dr. Michele Kalt, MD

Cardiology
4.2 (9)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michele Kalt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from U Tel Aviv, Sackler Sch Med and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Rancho Springs Medical Center, Temecula Valley Hospital and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Kalt works at Kaiser Permanente Central Medical Offices in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Burbank, CA, Culver City, CA and Murrieta, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern California Permanente Medical Group
    3733 San Dimas St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 353-5400
  2. 2
    Valley cardiovascular specialists
    191 S Buena Vista St Ste 400, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 848-0023
  3. 3
    Southern California Hospital Heart Institute
    3831 Hughes Ave # 1, Culver City, CA 90232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 840-7089
  4. 4
    Pacific Heart Medical Group
    25470 Medical Center Dr Ste 201, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 698-4433

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Inland Valley Medical Center
  • Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
  • Rancho Springs Medical Center
  • Temecula Valley Hospital
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Palpitations
Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Palpitations
Heart Disease

Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 12, 2023
    Dr Kalt is an amazing Doctor, She did a fantastic job clarifying my heart condition. She's the reason Im alive today, I wish more Doctors had her passion for medicine.
    Gene — Jan 12, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michele Kalt, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1518026186
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kaiser Permanente
    Medical Education
    • U Tel Aviv, Sackler Sch Med
    Undergraduate School
    • UC San Diego
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michele Kalt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kalt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kalt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

