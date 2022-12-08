See All Plastic Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Michele Koo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Michele Koo, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (154)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michele Koo, MD

Dr. Michele Koo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital.

Dr. Koo works at Aesthetic & Hand Surgery Institute in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Thomas Wright, MD
Dr. Thomas Wright, MD
4.9 (231)
View Profile

Dr. Koo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kirkwood Diagnostic & Orthopedic Associates LLC
    333 S Kirkwood Rd Ste 203, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 984-8331

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Large Breasts
Liposuction
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Large Breasts
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 154 ratings
Patient Ratings (154)
5 Star
(140)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(9)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Koo?

Dec 08, 2022
Dr. Koo sells a line of skin care products. She is nearly 70 years old and I presume that she looks amazing because of these products. I am purchasing them so I can look like her.
— Dec 08, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Michele Koo, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michele Koo, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Koo to family and friends

Dr. Koo's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Koo

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michele Koo, MD.

About Dr. Michele Koo, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1326156142
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Kansas
Fellowship
Residency
  • Wash University Barnes Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • Wash U - Barnes Hosp
Internship
Medical Education
  • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Stanford University
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michele Koo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Koo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Koo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Koo works at Aesthetic & Hand Surgery Institute in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Koo’s profile.

154 patients have reviewed Dr. Koo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Michele Koo, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.