Overview of Dr. Michele Larroque, MD

Dr. Michele Larroque, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge and Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Larroque works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Proteinuria and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.