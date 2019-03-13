Dr. Michele Lokitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lokitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Lokitz, MD
Dr. Michele Lokitz, MD is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg.
Blue Ridge Dermatology Associates3225 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 101, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 781-1050
Blue Ridge Dermatology Associates, P.A.155 Parkway Office Ct Ste 204, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 439-1901Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- MedCost
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Lokitz, and her wonderful staff, treated me well, in a friendly yet professional manner. Upon examining the suspicious rash on my face that had triggered my visit, she declared that it was a "seborrheic keratosis" brought upon by "many birthdays" ..... I appreciated her using very graceful and elegant terms to describe an "age spot". Thank you for your sensitivity and the rapid and efficient treatment. Keep up the good work.
About Dr. Michele Lokitz, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Dermatology
Dr. Lokitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lokitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lokitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lokitz has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lokitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lokitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lokitz.
