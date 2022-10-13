Dr. Michele Longo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Longo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Longo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michele Longo, MD
Dr. Michele Longo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Longo works at
Dr. Longo's Office Locations
Tulane Multispecialty Clinic at University Square200 Broadway St Ste 230, New Orleans, LA 70118 Directions (504) 988-9000
Tulane Doctors Neurosciences - Covington101 Judge Tanner Blvd Ste 402, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 951-3222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have no recommendations. The visit was everything we had hoped for and more.
About Dr. Michele Longo, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Tulane University - New Orleans LA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Longo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Longo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Longo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Longo works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Longo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Longo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Longo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.