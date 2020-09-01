See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Vero Beach, FL
Dr. Michele Maholtz, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.7 (18)
Map Pin Small Vero Beach, FL
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michele Maholtz, MD

Dr. Michele Maholtz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.

Dr. Maholtz works at Michele Maholtz MD PA in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Low Blood Oxygen Level and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maholtz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michele Maholtz MD PA
    3725 12th Ct, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 567-0081

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Emphysema
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Shortness of Breath
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Bronchitis
Bronchoscopy
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Interstitial Lung Disease
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sleep Study
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lung Nodule
Partial Lung Collapse
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Pulmonary Edema
Respiratory Failure
Rheumatoid Lung Disease
Sarcoidosis
Systemic Sclerosis
Thoracentesis
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 01, 2020
    Dr. Maholtz, I am happy for you and wish you all the best. Making the decision to retire is not easy for us who had careers and had a passion for the work we were doing. I am so glad to read you are not retiring because you are ill but rather to spend time doing other things that will bring you happiness. Thank you for being my doctor. Take care, be safe, and enjoy life. Retired in South Carolina, Rosie DeCosmo. Rosie DeCosmo, Ph.D.
    — Sep 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michele Maholtz, MD
    About Dr. Michele Maholtz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205807161
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maholtz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maholtz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maholtz works at Michele Maholtz MD PA in Vero Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Maholtz’s profile.

    Dr. Maholtz has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Low Blood Oxygen Level and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maholtz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Maholtz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maholtz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maholtz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maholtz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

