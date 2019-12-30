See All Plastic Surgeons in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Michele Manahan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2.8 (9)
Map Pin Small Baltimore, MD
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michele Manahan, MD

Dr. Michele Manahan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

Dr. Manahan works at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Manahan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ur0l0gy Clinic
    601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 997-9466
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Breast Reconstruction
Gynecomastia
Wound Repair
Breast Reconstruction
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michele Manahan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750428611
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michele Manahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manahan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manahan works at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Manahan’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Manahan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manahan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

