Dr. Michele Maouad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maouad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Maouad, MD
Overview
Dr. Michele Maouad, MD is a Dermatologist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School of Medicine - MD and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center.
Dr. Maouad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Center for Skin Health600 Suncrest Town Centre Dr Ste 115, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 598-3888
Hospital Affiliations
- Mon Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maouad?
Very professional but also very kind & caring!
About Dr. Michele Maouad, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1013991355
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University Hospitals, Chief Resident of Dermatology, Department of Medicine, Section of Dermatology, Morgantown, West Virginia
- West Virginia University School of Medicine - MD
- State University of New York - Bachelor of the Arts
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maouad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maouad accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maouad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maouad works at
Dr. Maouad speaks Arabic.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Maouad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maouad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maouad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maouad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.