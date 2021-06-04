Overview

Dr. Michele Martin-Jones, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Martin-Jones works at Michele Martin-Jones MD in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.