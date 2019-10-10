Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michele Martinez, MD
Overview
Dr. Michele Martinez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Martinez works at
Locations
Asthma Allergy Research Group10683 Magnolia Ave Ste B, Riverside, CA 92505 Directions (951) 509-9000Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- TriWest Champus
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very good at what she does.
About Dr. Michele Martinez, MD
- Family Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205939204
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles Cnty & Univ Of S Ca Med Ctr
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Martinez speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.