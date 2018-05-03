See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Michele McDermott, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michele McDermott, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Dr. McDermott works at Ascension Seton Northwest in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ascension Seton Northwest
    11113 Research Blvd, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 901-4022
    ADC North
    12221 N Mopac Expy Fl 1, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 901-4022

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Symptomatic Menopause
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 03, 2018
    Awesome very direct which I loved. She got me off all the Bioidentical hormones that another doctor had me on. I am so happy , she convinced me and took interest in me:) I hear she is moving into another concentration of her practice now and wish her all the best! My OBGYN, referred me to her.
    Beverly Wilson in Austin,TX — May 03, 2018
    About Dr. Michele McDermott, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760451199
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
    Internship
    • U Tex Affil Hosps
    Medical Education
    • E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michele McDermott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDermott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McDermott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McDermott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McDermott works at Ascension Seton Northwest in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. McDermott’s profile.

    Dr. McDermott has seen patients for Osteoporosis and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDermott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. McDermott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDermott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDermott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDermott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

