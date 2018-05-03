Overview

Dr. Michele McDermott, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. McDermott works at Ascension Seton Northwest in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.