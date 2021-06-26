Overview of Dr. Michele Miano, MD

Dr. Michele Miano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Miano works at WILLS EYE HOSPITAL in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ, Atco, NJ and Haddon Heights, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.