Dr. Michele Miano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Miano, MD
Overview of Dr. Michele Miano, MD
Dr. Michele Miano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Miano works at
Dr. Miano's Office Locations
-
1
Clinical Instructor840 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (856) 795-8787
- 2 741 Route 70 W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions (856) 547-0200
-
3
Regional Eye Associates (Atco)462 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ 08004 Directions (856) 767-3334
-
4
Regional Eye Associates (Cherry Hill)741 Marlton Pike # W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions (856) 795-8787
-
5
Regional Eye Associates200 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035 Directions (856) 547-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miano?
Dr. Miano gave me clear, detailed explanations, and answered all my questions. She was thorough and asked questions herself to make certain she had all the facts. She saw me a few times on no notice at all when I had emergency events, and her office has always been responsive to questions and scheduling.
About Dr. Michele Miano, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1245269919
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hosp
- Bryn Mawr Hosp
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miano works at
Dr. Miano has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Miano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.