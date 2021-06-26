See All Ophthalmologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Michele Miano, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (16)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michele Miano, MD

Dr. Michele Miano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Miano works at WILLS EYE HOSPITAL in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ, Atco, NJ and Haddon Heights, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Einstein Health Network
Dr. Miano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clinical Instructor
    840 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 795-8787
  2. 2
    741 Route 70 W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 547-0200
  3. 3
    Regional Eye Associates (Atco)
    462 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ 08004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 767-3334
  4. 4
    Regional Eye Associates (Cherry Hill)
    741 Marlton Pike # W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 795-8787
  5. 5
    Regional Eye Associates
    200 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 547-0200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dry Eyes
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Tear Duct Disorders

Treatment frequency



Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Intraocular Lens Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Michele Miano, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245269919
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wills Eye Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Bryn Mawr Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michele Miano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miano has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Miano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

