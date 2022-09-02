See All Dermatologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Michele Moraes, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michele Moraes, MD is a Dermatologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine.

Dr. Moraes works at Boca Derm in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries, Acne and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boca Derm
    9325 Glades Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 440-4686

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Burn Injuries
Acne
Dry Skin
Burn Injuries
Acne
Dry Skin

Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Sep 02, 2022
    Dr. Moraes is always very caring and takes her time to go over patient questions and concerns. I have been going to Dr. Moraes for several years and feel confident that with her experience and expertise, all of my skin concerns have been thoroughly addressed.
    Terri — Sep 02, 2022
    About Dr. Michele Moraes, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1023029477
    Education & Certifications

    • Tulane University Hospital
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michele Moraes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moraes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moraes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moraes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moraes has seen patients for Burn Injuries, Acne and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moraes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Moraes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moraes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moraes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moraes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

