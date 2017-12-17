Overview

Dr. Michele Morandi, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roselle Park, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Morandi works at Roselle Park Medical Associates in Roselle Park, NJ with other offices in Cranford, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.