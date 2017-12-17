See All Family Doctors in Roselle Park, NJ
Dr. Michele Morandi, DO

Family Medicine
3.3 (13)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michele Morandi, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roselle Park, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Morandi works at Roselle Park Medical Associates in Roselle Park, NJ with other offices in Cranford, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Roselle Park Medical Associates
    744 Galloping Hill Rd Ste 4, Roselle Park, NJ 07204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 751-1849
  2. 2
    Cranford Rehab & Nursing Center
    205 Birchwood Ave, Cranford, NJ 07016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 751-1877

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center
  • Trinitas Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gait Abnormality
Ataxia
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Ataxia
Difficulty With Walking

Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 17, 2017
    I love her. She’s the best doctor I’ve ever had. She’s kind, she takes her time to listen and she puts your mind at ease. She’s very understanding of your concerns and makes sure to address them all. Sometimes you might have to wait a bit but it’s only because she takes so much time with each patient. I don’t mind the wait because I know it’s because she’s such a good doctor.
    Celice Pacheco in Roselle, NJ — Dec 17, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michele Morandi, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033186739
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Medical Education
    • Family Practice/OMT
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michele Morandi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morandi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morandi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morandi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Morandi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morandi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morandi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morandi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

