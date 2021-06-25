Overview

Dr. Michele Neal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.



Dr. Neal works at Family Physicians Group PC in Bartlett, TN with other offices in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.