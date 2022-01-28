Overview of Dr. Michele Ofner, MD

Dr. Michele Ofner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.



Dr. Ofner works at Vero Orthopaedics II PA in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.