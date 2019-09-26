Overview

Dr. Michele Pashkevich, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pine Bluff, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pashkevich works at Michele A Pashkevich MD PA in Pine Bluff, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.