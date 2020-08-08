Dr. Michele Perlis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perlis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Perlis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in McHenry, IL. They completed their residency with Michael Reese Hospital Med Center
Centegra Health System4201 W Medical Center Dr, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 477-0300
Northwestern Medicine Huntley10400 Haligus Rd, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (224) 654-0000
- 3 260 E Congress Pkwy, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (815) 344-5000
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Perlis has been my Dr for 17 yrs. She listens and gives you time not rushing through but so you feel heard. I had an ablation procedure that went awesome. Her staff is attentive and caring.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Michael Reese Hospital Med Center
