Dr. Michele Polidoro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michele Polidoro, MD
Dr. Michele Polidoro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center and Wilkes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Polidoro works at
Dr. Polidoro's Office Locations
Novant Health City Lake OB GYN Lexington108 W Medical Park Dr, Lexington, NC 27292 Directions (336) 571-7745
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor!
About Dr. Michele Polidoro, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1780652909
Education & Certifications
- St Vincents Mc
- St Georges U
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
- Wilkes Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Polidoro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polidoro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polidoro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Polidoro works at
Dr. Polidoro has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polidoro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Polidoro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polidoro.
