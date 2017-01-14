Overview of Dr. Michele Polidoro, MD

Dr. Michele Polidoro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center and Wilkes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Polidoro works at Novant Health City Lake OB/GYN - Lexington in Lexington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.