Dr. Michele Powell, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.



Dr. Powell works at House of Life Family Practice in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.