Dr. Michele Pulling, MD
Dr. Michele Pulling, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Swedish Nephrology - Issaquah751 NE Blakely Dr Ste 3020, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (425) 313-5345
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr pulling is a fabulous provider who treats you like a family friend. She explains things extremely well and understandable.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1184739054
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- University Washington Medical Ctr
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
Dr. Pulling has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pulling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pulling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pulling has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pulling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pulling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pulling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pulling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pulling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.