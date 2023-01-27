Overview

Dr. Michele Pulling, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Pulling works at Swedish Nephrology - Issaquah in Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.