Dr. Michele Ranno, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Ranno works at Drs. Goldfarb Ranno and Associates LLC in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Monroe, CT and Shelton, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.