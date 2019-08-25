See All Family Doctors in Glendale, WI
Dr. Michele Reyes, DO

Family Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michele Reyes, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Med.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    6789 N Green Bay Ave, Glendale, WI 53209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 241-9131

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tuberculosis Screening
Treatment frequency



Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Michele Reyes, DO

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1538109566
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Hinsdale Hospital
Internship
  • Chicago College Osteo Med
Medical Education
  • Chicago College Of Osteopathic Med
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michele Reyes, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Reyes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

