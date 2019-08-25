Dr. Michele Reyes, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Reyes, DO
Overview
Dr. Michele Reyes, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Med.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6789 N Green Bay Ave, Glendale, WI 53209 Directions (262) 241-9131
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reyes?
Professional, thorough & personable
About Dr. Michele Reyes, DO
- Family Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1538109566
Education & Certifications
- Hinsdale Hospital
- Chicago College Osteo Med
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Med
