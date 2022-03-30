See All Vascular Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Michele Richard, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michele Richard, MD

Dr. Michele Richard, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Richard works at RUSH UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Richard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Cardiovascular Surgeons
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 1156, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 563-2762

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Michele Richard, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083055487
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
