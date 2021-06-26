Overview of Dr. Michele Richards, MD

Dr. Michele Richards, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.



Dr. Richards works at Associated Coastal ENT in Fort Pierce, FL with other offices in Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Tinnitus and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.