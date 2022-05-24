Overview of Dr. Michele Rooney, MD

Dr. Michele Rooney, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ramsey, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Rooney works at Valley Medical Group in Ramsey, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.