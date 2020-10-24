Overview

Dr. Michele Sartori, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor CM|Baylor College Of Medicine



Dr. Sartori works at Michele P. Sartori, MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.