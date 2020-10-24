Dr. Michele Sartori, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sartori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Sartori, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michele Sartori, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Sartori works at
Locations
Michele P. Sartori, MD
6624 Fannin St Ste 2250, Houston, TX 77030
(713) 930-1864
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Enterprise Group
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been in the care of Dr. Sartori for over 15 years. Previously he was my Mother's Cardiologist. She was a strong willed woman with whom Dr. Sartori managed to communicate effectively. In the many years that I have been in his care and following his counsel, my heart congestion has been significantly reduced. Although I know he has numerous patients, he always makes me feel like his treasured friend. He most surely is mine.
About Dr. Michele Sartori, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1720078181
Education & Certifications
Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor CM
Dr. Sartori has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sartori accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sartori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sartori works at
Dr. Sartori has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sartori on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Sartori. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sartori.
