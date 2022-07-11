See All Plastic Surgeons in Newburyport, MA
Dr. Michele Sasmor, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.7 (9)
Map Pin Small Newburyport, MA
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michele Sasmor, MD

Dr. Michele Sasmor, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newburyport, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital.

Dr. Sasmor works at RIVERSONG PLASTIC SURGERY, PC in Newburyport, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sasmor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Riversong Plastic Surgery PC
    21 Highland Ave Ste 3-4A, Newburyport, MA 01950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 462-8300
  2. 2
    Ann Jacques Hsp Wnd Hlng/Hyprbr
    25 Highland Ave, Newburyport, MA 01950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 463-1303

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anna Jaques Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Breast Reduction
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Wound Repair
Breast Reduction
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 11, 2022
    Dr. Sasmor worked tirelessly with me to achieve the best result possible. She is an amazingly talented and caring surgeon and physician.
    Diane — Jul 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michele Sasmor, MD
    About Dr. Michele Sasmor, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649277542
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michele Sasmor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sasmor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sasmor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sasmor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sasmor works at RIVERSONG PLASTIC SURGERY, PC in Newburyport, MA. View the full address on Dr. Sasmor’s profile.

    Dr. Sasmor has seen patients for Wound Repair and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sasmor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sasmor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sasmor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sasmor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sasmor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

