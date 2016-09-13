Overview of Dr. Michele Scott, DO

Dr. Michele Scott, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Scott works at VALLEY RADIOLOGISTS in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.