Overview of Dr. Michele Shober, DO

Dr. Michele Shober, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Jameson.



Dr. Shober works at Retina Associates Of Cleveland in New Castle, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.