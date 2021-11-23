See All General Surgeons in Geneva, IL
Dr. Michele Slogoff, MD

General Surgery
3.8 (21)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michele Slogoff, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.

Dr. Slogoff works at Surgery Group SC in Geneva, IL with other offices in Elgin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgery Group SC
    1665 South St, Geneva, IL 60134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 208-7874
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Surgery Group, SC
    87 N Airlite St Ste 150, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 208-7874

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 23, 2021
    Have been to Dr Slogoff for two conditions. Both times I got great treatment. She and her staff are very friendly. Highly recommend her.
    EEFDAmb7 — Nov 23, 2021
    About Dr. Michele Slogoff, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659440097
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ of TX Med Branch
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    Medical Education
    • Brandeis U
