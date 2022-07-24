Overview of Dr. Michele Straka, DO

Dr. Michele Straka, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clairton, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.



Dr. Straka works at JEFFERSON WOMENS HEALTH-SUITE 300, Clairton, PA in Clairton, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Canonsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.