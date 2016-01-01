Overview

Dr. Michele Thieman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Walker, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo and Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes.



Dr. Thieman works at Essentia Health-Walker Clinic in Walker, MN with other offices in Park Rapids, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.