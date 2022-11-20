Overview of Dr. Michele Thiet, MD

Dr. Michele Thiet, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery.



Dr. Thiet works at Elite Orthopedics and Spine in Bellaire, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.