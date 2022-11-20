Dr. Michele Thiet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thiet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Thiet, MD
Overview of Dr. Michele Thiet, MD
Dr. Michele Thiet, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery.
Dr. Thiet's Office Locations
Elite Orthopedics and Spine5420 West Loop S Ste 4100, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 965-7980
Michele Thiet Plastic Surgery8550 Datapoint Dr Ste 250, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 616-0862
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Perfectionist! Dr Theit performed my breast reduction over 10yrs ago and I still operate and look great at 58yrs. Super skilled physician!
About Dr. Michele Thiet, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, French, Spanish and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Thiet has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thiet accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thiet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thiet speaks French, Spanish and Vietnamese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Thiet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thiet.
