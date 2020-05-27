See All General Surgeons in Lewes, DE
Dr. Michele Davis Thomas, MD

General Surgery
3.3 (13)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michele Davis Thomas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.

Dr. Davis Thomas works at Delaware Neurology Associates in Lewes, DE with other offices in Rehoboth Beach, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Hemorrhoids and Anoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Delaware Neurology Associates PA
    34434 King Street Row Ste 2, Lewes, DE 19958 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 644-8880
  2. 2
    Beebe Medical Center
    424 Savannah Rd, Lewes, DE 19958 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 645-3300
  3. 3
    Southern Delaware Surgery Center
    18941 John J Williams Hwy, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 644-8880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beebe Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Hemorrhoids
Anoscopy
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Hemorrhoids
Anoscopy

Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anorectal Myomectomy Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 27, 2020
    I called needing an appointment. Was given an appointment 1 week later. Even though I had a problem. I thought someone would call me to suggest some relief before the appointment. I was thankful for the appointment I did get. Dr. Michelle is great. Greets you with a smile and is concern. When you get to see her.
    — May 27, 2020
    About Dr. Michele Davis Thomas, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700822848
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michele Davis Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis Thomas has seen patients for Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Hemorrhoids and Anoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis Thomas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

