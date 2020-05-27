Overview

Dr. Michele Davis Thomas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.



Dr. Davis Thomas works at Delaware Neurology Associates in Lewes, DE with other offices in Rehoboth Beach, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Hemorrhoids and Anoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.