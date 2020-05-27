Dr. Michele Davis Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Davis Thomas, MD
Dr. Michele Davis Thomas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.
Delaware Neurology Associates PA34434 King Street Row Ste 2, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 644-8880
Beebe Medical Center424 Savannah Rd, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 645-3300
Southern Delaware Surgery Center18941 John J Williams Hwy, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971 Directions (302) 644-8880
- Beebe Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I called needing an appointment. Was given an appointment 1 week later. Even though I had a problem. I thought someone would call me to suggest some relief before the appointment. I was thankful for the appointment I did get. Dr. Michelle is great. Greets you with a smile and is concern. When you get to see her.
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1700822848
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Davis Thomas accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis Thomas has seen patients for Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Hemorrhoids and Anoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.