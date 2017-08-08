Dr. Michele Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Thomas, MD
Overview of Dr. Michele Thomas, MD
Dr. Michele Thomas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
-
1
Southfield Obsterical and Gynecologic Institute P.c.29275 Northwestern Hwy Ste 207, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 354-2201
-
2
Ascension Providence Hospital16001 W 9 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 354-2201
-
3
Physicians for Women Pllc29255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 301, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 354-2201
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
Dr. Thomas has been my doctor for over 10 years. She is wonderful! She is thorough and compassionate, and I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Michele Thomas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1902862436
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.