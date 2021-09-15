Dr. Michele Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michele Thompson, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1499 SE Tech Center Pl Ste 135, Vancouver, WA 98683 Directions (360) 254-5267
Hospital Affiliations
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Brown & Toland Physicians
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thompson?
Dr Thompson is the best. She is extremely thorough and careful with her patients. She shows a genuine interest in being a great physician and caring for her patients.
About Dr. Michele Thompson, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1598842544
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health And Science University
- Ohsu Hospital
- California Pacific Med Ctr - California
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
- Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.