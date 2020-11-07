Dr. Michele Voeltz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voeltz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Voeltz, MD
Overview
Dr. Michele Voeltz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
-
2
Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 325-0578MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
-
4
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
-
5
Northside Hospital Cardiovascular Institute - Lawrenceville575 Professional Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (404) 962-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you for saving my life!!! You are a friend forever!!!
About Dr. Michele Voeltz, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1801910393
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Voeltz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Voeltz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Voeltz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voeltz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voeltz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voeltz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.