Dr. Michele Ware, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ware is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Ware, DO
Overview
Dr. Michele Ware, DO is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Ware works at
Locations
-
1
Michael S Burton Medical Group, Inc.2101 HILLHURST AVE, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 664-2931
-
2
Los Feliz MedSpa2107 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 664-0186
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Care Credit
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ware?
Outstanding! Dr. Ware is a true professional. I look refreshed. The staff is friendly and professional.
About Dr. Michele Ware, DO
- Cosmetic Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1497739528
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ware has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ware has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ware works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ware. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ware.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ware, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ware appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.