See All Other Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Michele Ware, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Michele Ware, DO

Cosmetic Medicine
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michele Ware, DO is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Ware works at Michael S Burton Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael S Burton Medical Group, Inc.
    2101 HILLHURST AVE, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 664-2931
  2. 2
    Los Feliz MedSpa
    2107 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 664-0186

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Age Spots
CoolSculpting®
Acne
Age Spots
CoolSculpting®

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Age Spots Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Hypotrichosis Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Care Credit

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ware?

    Mar 01, 2017
    Outstanding! Dr. Ware is a true professional. I look refreshed. The staff is friendly and professional.
    Los Angeles, CA — Mar 01, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michele Ware, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michele Ware, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ware to family and friends

    Dr. Ware's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ware

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michele Ware, DO.

    About Dr. Michele Ware, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497739528
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michele Ware, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ware is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ware has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ware has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ware works at Michael S Burton Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ware’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ware. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ware.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ware, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ware appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michele Ware, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.