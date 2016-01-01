Dr. Weintraub accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michele Weintraub, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michele Weintraub, MD
Dr. Michele Weintraub, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS.
Dr. Weintraub works at
Dr. Weintraub's Office Locations
St. Anthonys Hospital Skilled Nursing Unit1200 7th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 532-1355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michele Weintraub, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weintraub works at
Dr. Weintraub speaks German.
