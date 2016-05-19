Dr. Michele Whittaker, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whittaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Whittaker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine & Health Sciences and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Whittaker's Office Locations
Nashville Family Footcare, PLLC310 25th Ave N Ste 204, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 378-3350
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable, friendly, genial staff
About Dr. Michele Whittaker, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1841274404
Education & Certifications
- Podiatry Hospital of Pittsburgh
- University of Osteopathic Medicine &amp; Health Sciences
Dr. Whittaker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whittaker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whittaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whittaker has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whittaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Whittaker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whittaker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whittaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whittaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.