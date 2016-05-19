Overview of Dr. Michele Whittaker, DPM

Dr. Michele Whittaker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine & Health Sciences and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Whittaker works at Nashville Family Footcare, PLLC in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.