Dr. Wiggins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michele Wiggins, MD
Overview
Dr. Michele Wiggins, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.
Dr. Wiggins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Juanita Pollard Edwards MD & Associates PA21212 Northwest Fwy Ste 525, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (832) 912-3500
-
2
Cy-fair Surgery Center11250 Fallbrook Dr, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 955-7194
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wiggins?
I've been seeing Dr. Wigging since March of 2021. Dr. Wiggins is a sweet people's person with an awesome bedside manner. She is prompt at returning your calls and shows empathy and concern with my sciatic pain. I highly recommend Dr. Michele Wiggins to anyone suffering with pain.
About Dr. Michele Wiggins, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1932109519
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiggins works at
Dr. Wiggins has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiggins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiggins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiggins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiggins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiggins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.