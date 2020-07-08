Overview

Dr. Michele Woodley, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Woodley works at Ronald P Wilbois MD in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.