Dr. Michele Zormeier, MD
Overview
Dr. Michele Zormeier, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Shelbyville, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Shelby Medical Center302 Duran Dr, Shelbyville, IN 46176 Directions (317) 414-3000
Zomeier Cosmetic Surgery Longevity Center431 East St Ste B, Healdsburg, CA 95448 Directions (317) 414-3000
Zomeier Cosmetic Surgery Longevity Center14540 Prairie Lakes Blvd N Ste 103, Noblesville, IN 46060 Directions (317) 414-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She’s awesome. I should have done these procedures sooner. Laser hair removal has been the best. All the procedures I have had have been great.
About Dr. Michele Zormeier, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
