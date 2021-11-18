Overview of Dr. Micheleanne Celigoj, MD

Dr. Micheleanne Celigoj, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Baker, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Celigoj works at BAPTIST MEDICAL GROUP in Baker, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.