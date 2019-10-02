Overview of Dr. Michelene Liebman, MD

Dr. Michelene Liebman, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Commerce Township, MI. They graduated from New York University School Of Medicine, New York, Ny and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Leconte Medical Center.



Dr. Liebman works at Charach Cancer Treatment Center in Commerce Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.