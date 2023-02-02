Dr. Michelina Cairo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cairo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelina Cairo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michelina Cairo, MD
Dr. Michelina Cairo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Cairo works at
Dr. Cairo's Office Locations
Texas Oncology-Houston Memorial City925 Gessner Rd Ste 550, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 467-1722Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Texas Oncology, P.A.7515 Main St Ste 650, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 795-0202
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cairo has been my oncologist for the past year. My treatment for breast cancer is now complete and I am once again healthy and cancer free thanks to Dr Cairo. In all honesty Dr. Cairo is the best doctor I have ever seen. She provided a chemotherapy treatment plan and schedule that she tailor made specifically for me explaining clearly what the plan was and the basis for all of her choices. Plus, each time I saw her she took as much time as I needed to ask all of my questions, she never rushed, she was always thorough, kind and honest even when the news was tough. She consistently provided that wonderful, rare combination of being technically outstanding while at the same time showing deep compassion and respect for the patient. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Michelina Cairo, MD
- Hematology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Cairo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cairo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cairo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cairo has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cairo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cairo speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Cairo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cairo.
