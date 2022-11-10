See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Micheline Chu, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.3 (39)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Micheline Chu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Chu works at Reproductive Medicine Associates of NJ (Basking Ridge) in Englewood, NJ with other offices in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    RMA New Jersey - Englewood
    25 Rockwood Pl Ste 320, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 569-7773
    Monday
    6:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    6:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    6:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    6:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    6:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    RMA New Jersey - West Orange
    475 Prospect Ave # 101, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 325-2229
    Monday
    6:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    6:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    6:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    6:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    6:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fallopian Tube Disorders
Egg Freezing
Endometriosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Egg Freezing
Endometriosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Insurance Services
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Nov 10, 2022
    She is very welcoming, friendly. I could ask her any questions I had. This is my third time using her and I would recommend her to everyone.
    Danielle Mellor — Nov 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Micheline Chu, MD
    About Dr. Micheline Chu, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659442044
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital|New York Presbyterian Hospital of Columbia University
    Residency
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Internship
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Reproductive Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Micheline Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

