Dr. Michelle Akler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michelle Akler, MD
Dr. Michelle Akler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor and Beaumont Hospital, Trenton.
Dr. Akler works at
Dr. Akler's Office Locations
Satellit Office36838 Ryan Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48310 Directions (313) 563-3937
Akler Eye Center2841 Monroe St, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 563-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dt Akler and her staff are AWESOME! I am very happy with my cataract surgery. From start to finish, they explained everything. They are professional, kind, caring and very knowledgeable. Answered all my questions. This was a wonderful experience!
About Dr. Michelle Akler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1639150899
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Hospital
- McMaster U, Ontario
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.