Dr. Michelle Akler, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (88)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michelle Akler, MD

Dr. Michelle Akler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor and Beaumont Hospital, Trenton.

Dr. Akler works at Akler Eye Center in Sterling Heights, MI with other offices in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Dystrophy and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Akler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Satellit Office
    36838 Ryan Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 563-3937
  2. 2
    Akler Eye Center
    2841 Monroe St, Dearborn, MI 48124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 563-3937

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital Taylor
  • Beaumont Hospital, Trenton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Dystrophy
Stye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 88 ratings
    Patient Ratings (88)
    5 Star
    (86)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 07, 2022
    Dt Akler and her staff are AWESOME! I am very happy with my cataract surgery. From start to finish, they explained everything. They are professional, kind, caring and very knowledgeable. Answered all my questions. This was a wonderful experience!
    Sandy W — Jun 07, 2022
    About Dr. Michelle Akler, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639150899
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

Residency

    Residency
    • University of Colorado Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • McMaster U, Ontario
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Akler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Akler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Akler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Akler has seen patients for Retinal Dystrophy and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    88 patients have reviewed Dr. Akler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

