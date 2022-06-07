Overview of Dr. Michelle Akler, MD

Dr. Michelle Akler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor and Beaumont Hospital, Trenton.



Dr. Akler works at Akler Eye Center in Sterling Heights, MI with other offices in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Dystrophy and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.